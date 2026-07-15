City of Aurora tests for high lead levels with help from homeowners

The City of Aurora is taking action against high lead levels found in drinking water that can impact children and pregnant women.

Water tests revealed traces of the toxic metal in several homes.

To help test for lead, some homeowners were given water testing kits.

They had to fill all five 1-liter jugs in order to see if the fifth liter of water tests for high levels of lead. The city picks 100 homes in areas with lead service lines for mandated EPA testing every six months.

On Solifsburg Avenue near Crane Street, the lead exceeded the required level. The lead pipes there were put in before the 1980s. Crews replaced them with copper lines.

When elevated lead levels are found, homeowners are given water filter pitches to use in their homes until the necessary work can be completed.

"When we do see someone that has that exceedance level, they go right on the list to get replaced and we try to take care of them within three months," said Jason Bauer, director of Public Works and City Engineer.

Since 2018, the city says more than 3,400 lead service lines have been replaced in neighborhoods impacted with high lead levels in the water.

Another line of defense? Orthophosphate—a clear liquid that's put into the water supply at the City of Aurora Water Treatment Plant. The chemical compound reduces corrosion in lead pipes.

"We started that in March and we expect that it will take a little bit of time for it to interact with these lead service lines and provide that additional level of safety for people while they're waiting to get their lead service line replaced," Bauer said.

The City of Aurora has additional information on lead in drinking water for homeowners, including lead service replacement.