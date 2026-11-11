Aurora, Illinois, honors local military members at annual Veterans Day parade

A small but mighty show of support on Veterans Day; the city of Aurora on Wednesday held its annual parade and ceremony honoring members of the military.

Leading the way was a military family. Then came the honor guard and many more who serve the city and country, including members of the Aurora Fire Department and the Kane County Sheriff's Department.

The tiny demonstration lasted about 10 minutes, drawing a crowd up and down Downer Place.

Several suburbs put on Veterans Day events, but not many do it like Aurora. Mayor John Laesch, who served in the U.S. Navy, explained why his city commits to an annual parade.

"It's been a tradition here in Aurora, and I didn't want to interrupt that tradition, but it's also a way for our youth. We have the largest JROTC here at East Aurora. It gives them an opportunity to march and demonstrate their skills, but also to be part of the effort to recognize those who have served in the city of Aurora," Laesch said.

Young and old alike came out to watch.

One woman said she attends the parade every year, rain or shine. Her nearly 90-year-old husband is a proud Marine veteran who was among those marching on Wednesday.

Another woman at the parade, Selene, said she can't imagine attending her day off from work any other way.

"Just to honor our men and women who have served and who are currently serving. We do have some veterans in our family. Those have preceded us as well. So, just want to come out and show my support and grateful and thankfulness to all of them," she said.

Iraq War veteran Brigadier General John Dunn served as guest speaker in Aurora.

There was also a ceremony at the Grand Army of the Republic Military Museum with a special remembrance for veterans who have died in the last year.