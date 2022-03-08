Aurora honoring 'POWER Women' support group for city employees on International Women's Day

Loaves & Fishes Works To Fight Hunger In Western Suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tuesday is International Women's Day and West suburban Aurora is honoring a new women's resource group.

It's called the "POWER Women" employee resource group, launched recently to support women who work at Aurora City Hall.

POWER stands for Presenting Opportunities Where Everyone Rises.

The group offers skills training, motivational workshops, group discussions and opportunities to volunteer in the community.