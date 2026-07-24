Aurora police release video of car wanted in hit-and-run crash

Aurora police released video of a car wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured last month.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by a car in the 100 block of Ridgeway Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on June 24.

Police said the victim was lying in the roadway when an SUV driving eastbound on Ridgeway Avenue hit him and drove off. Video from a nearby surveillance camera shows the car driving off and turning southbound on Lake Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries. He has since been released and will recover from his injuries.

Police said they found surveillance video from locations around where the crash happened but still have not been able to identify the SUV. They released some of that video in hopes that a member of the public may have information.

Police said the video shows the SUV believed to have been involved in the crash driving east on Ridgeway Avenue moments before the incident.

If you recognize the vehicle or have information about the driver, or have any other information that could assist with this investigation, contact Aurora police.