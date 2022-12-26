More than 50,000 cars drove through Aurora's annual Festival of Lights

50,000 drove through Festival of Lights in Aurora

50,000 drove through Festival of Lights in Aurora

(CBS) -- West suburban Aurora says its Festival of Lights was a success.

The drive-thru light show closed Sunday night. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 50,000 vehicles drove through the holiday light display. About 4,000 cars made their way through the Festival of Lights over Christmas weekend alone.

Donations collected from drivers will support youth mentoring and mental health programs. Officials will announce in January how much money was raised.

A city of Aurora spokesperson said their first-ever Christkindlmarket brought in more than 130,000 visitors. It ended two days early because of the winter storm last week.