Watch CBS News
Local News

Festival of Lights returns to Phillips Park in Aurora

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora Festival of Lights returns to Phillips Park
Aurora Festival of Lights returns to Phillips Park 00:38

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Aurora Festival of Lights returns to Phillips Park Friday night.     

You can enjoy a mile-long drive-through of twinkling holiday lights and displays from the comfort of your own car.

If you're interested in attending you must register online in advance.

Guests can tune their car radios to a special station to enjoy some holiday favorites as they drive through the display.

The Festival of Lights runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night through Christmas. 

First published on November 25, 2022 / 9:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.