Festival of Lights returns to Phillips Park in Aurora

Aurora Festival of Lights returns to Phillips Park

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Aurora Festival of Lights returns to Phillips Park Friday night.

You can enjoy a mile-long drive-through of twinkling holiday lights and displays from the comfort of your own car.

If you're interested in attending you must register online in advance.

Guests can tune their car radios to a special station to enjoy some holiday favorites as they drive through the display.

The Festival of Lights runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night through Christmas.