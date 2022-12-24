Aurora Festival of Lights reopening for remainder of Christmas weekend
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Aurora Festival of Lights is returning just in time for Christmas.
The drive-thru light show was closed earlier this due to high winds and drifting snow.
This weekend is your last chance to see dazzling light displays and meet holiday characters - including Santa Claus.
The show runs tonight and tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Phillips Park Near Howell and Parker Avenue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.