Aurora Festival of Lights reopening for remainder of Christmas weekend

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Aurora Festival of Lights is returning just in time for Christmas.

The drive-thru light show was closed earlier this due to high winds and drifting snow.

This weekend is your last chance to see dazzling light displays and meet holiday characters - including Santa Claus.

The show runs tonight and tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Phillips Park Near Howell and Parker Avenue. 

First published on December 24, 2022 / 9:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

