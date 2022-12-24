Aurora Festival of Lights reopening for remainder of Christmas weekend

Last chance to see Aurora Festival of Lights

Last chance to see Aurora Festival of Lights

Last chance to see Aurora Festival of Lights

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Aurora Festival of Lights is returning just in time for Christmas.

The drive-thru light show was closed earlier this due to high winds and drifting snow.

This weekend is your last chance to see dazzling light displays and meet holiday characters - including Santa Claus.

The show runs tonight and tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Phillips Park Near Howell and Parker Avenue.