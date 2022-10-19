Opinion split among Aurora businesses on possible Hollywood Casino move

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – It's looking more likely the Hollywood Casino in Aurora will be leaving the city's downtown.

Owners are planning a move to the new location closer to Interstate 88.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spent Wednesday speaking with business owners near the existing casino, some who want it to stay, while others say good riddance.

One business said they'd like to see the casino stay because it brings in customers. Another business said they'll do fine if they stay or leave, but one restaurant said the casino is hurting their business.

Just down the block from Hollywood Casino is Alice's Corner. Oscar Butron owns the restaurant and has been on New York Street for three months.

"I'm new to this area," Butron said. "For the other businesses, I have no idea how it affects [them], but in my case, we don't have too many customers from there."

Butron said his business will be fine if the casino moves.

"It would benefit me because I need more parking, more space," he said. "Because sometimes we don't have the space for the parking."

With no objection from all 12 members of the Aurora City Council, the new Hollywood Casino Resort has been cleared for a final vote next week.

The city's Finance Committee presented its plans at Tuesday night's meeting.

The $360 million proposal includes the city raising $50 million by selling bonds. That would be paid for by increased property taxes received from the new site, not from taxpayers.

Despite council members wanting to move forward, some residents are against the move.

"I want you to think about this check and next week when I come back, if you vote yes, I'm going to ask you to sign this check," said Aurora resident David Cannon during a city council meeting.

The deal calls for the casino to move from its downtown location on the Fox River closer to the I-88 expressway, across from Chicago Premiere Outlets mall.

The new casino campus would also include a 200-room hotel and a 10,000-square-foot event center.

Hollywood Casino first opened on the Fox River in 1993. So far this year, the casino has made more than $75 million from gamblers.

Butron said if they stay, his business won't plummet.

"For me, we're OK, if there's moving or no moving," he said.

If approved, construction would begin in late 2023, bringing nearly 1,000 construction jobs and 700 permanent jobs.

The city's final vote will be next Tuesday at 6 p.m.