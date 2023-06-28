Aurora City Council finalizes plan for Hollywood Casino move

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The City of Aurora finalized plans Tuesday to move the Hollywood Casino from its longtime location on the Fox River to a spot near the Premium Outlets Mall.

The City Council voted 10-1 Tuesday to modify the zoning and move forward with the project.

The plan calls for the Hollywood Casino Aurora to move from its location on the Fox River downtown – where it has been located since it opened 30 years ago – to the new site closer to the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88).

City of Aurora

The $360 million plan includes a $50 million bond issuance by the city, which the city has previously said would be repaid not from general taxpayer funds, but from increased property taxes received from the new site.

Last fall, some critics of the Aurora project told CBS 2's Chris Tye they were upset with the speed of the vote and the lack of public comment.

Construction is set to begin later this year.