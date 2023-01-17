Aurora police warn public of 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.

The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.

They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.

🚨 COMMUNITY ALERT REFERENCING STOLEN AUTOS About the crime: This alert gives notice to residents and food delivery... Posted by Aurora Illinois Police Department on Friday, January 13, 2023