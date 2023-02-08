Watch CBS News
Local News

Second person charged with shooting woman on CTA Red Line train in August

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A second person has been charged with shooting a woman during an argument on the CTA Red Line train back in August.  

Chicago police arrested Bobby Noblin, 32, Tuesday, in the 10300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

He was identified as one of the offenders who, on Aug. 27, shot the 30-year-old victim while on the train, in the 100 block of North State Street.

Police say the victim was unable to provide further details about the incident.

Noblin is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.  

He is due to appear in bond court Wednesday.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 10:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.