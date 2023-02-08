Second person charged with shooting woman on CTA Red Line train in August

CHICAGO (CBS) – A second person has been charged with shooting a woman during an argument on the CTA Red Line train back in August.

Chicago police arrested Bobby Noblin, 32, Tuesday, in the 10300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

He was identified as one of the offenders who, on Aug. 27, shot the 30-year-old victim while on the train, in the 100 block of North State Street.

Police say the victim was unable to provide further details about the incident.

Noblin is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

He is due to appear in bond court Wednesday.