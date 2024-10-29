Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek crew responsible for 15 armed robberies and carjackings in Auburn Gresham

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a crew behind at least 15 robberies and carjackings since July in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said a group of two to four young men and teenagers and one female have approached their victims on foot and demanded their property.

The robbers typically pull a gun and demand the victims' wallets and cell phones, and police believe they also have targeted delivery drivers as they approached a home to drop off an order.

Most recently, police said the robbers ordered Uber rides and robbed drivers using mace and a handgun, before driving off in the victim's car.

The robberies occurred on the following dates and locations:

  • 1600 block of W 82nd St on July 24, 2024 at 11:00 P.M.
  • 8200 block of S Ashland Ave on July 31, 2024 at 2:00 P.M.
  • 8100 block of S Marshfield Ave on Aug 03, 2024 at 11:15 P.M.
  • 8100 block of S Marshfield Ave on Aug 23, 2024 at 6:00 P.M.
  • 8100 block of S Marshfield Ave on Aug 24, 2024 at 7:30 P.M.
  • 8100 block of S Ashland Ave on Sep 9, 2024 at 5:30 P.M.
  • 8100 block of S Ashland Ave on Sep 21, 2024 at 5:45 P.M.
  • 8100 block of S Ashland Ave on Sep 22, 2024 at 3:00 P.M.
  • 8100 block of S Marshfield Ave on Sep 24, 2024 at 6:00 P.M.
  • 8200 block of S Ashland Ave on Sep 27, 2024 at 4:00 P.M.
  • 8200 block of S Ashland Ave on Oct 10, 2024 at 12:00 P.M.
  • 8200 block of S Ashland Ave on Oct 21, 2024 at 1:30 P.M.
  • 8200 block of S Emerald Ave on Oct 23, 2024 at 11:40 P.M.
  • 1600 block of W 82nd St on Oct 24, 2024 at 4:46 A.M.
  • 1600 block of W 82nd St on Oct 24, 2024 at 5:30 P.M.

Police asked anyone with information on the robberies to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273.

