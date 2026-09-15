Attorney Bill Quinlan announces run for Chicago mayor, says "leadership" is missing from City Hall

Attorney Bill Quinlan on Tuesday became the latest candidate to announce a run for mayor of Chicago in 2027.

Quinlan made his announcement in a social media video Tuesday morning.

"What I think has been lost is that government exists to make people's lives easier, to create a safe environment where they feel safe," Quinlan said in the video. "We've lost sight of that."

Quinlan said in the video that "leadership" is currently missing from City Hall.

"People think of themselves. They think, how do they keep their job? How do they stay in office?" he said. "We are on the brink of financial collapse that was created by politicians that were worried about getting reelected."

Quinlan said he does not "owe anyone anything" and is not worried about winning points to get reelected.

"The goal is simple — to get Chicago back on track, providing services, providing opportunities," Quinlan said in the video. "I'm not part of the system, but I understand the system, and I'm willing to make decisions that matter for the people, not special interests."

Quinlan said the last 40 years' worth of city leadership has been focused on getting elected rather than making the city work.

Quinlan's online bio describes him as a seasoned attorney, having represented everyone from individual clients as pro bono counsel to Fortune 500 companies. His bio credited him with playing a "pivotal" role in stabilizing leadership at the Chicago Public Schools, standing against "an unsustainable teachers' contract and risky financial deals."

Quinlan also serves as chairman of the Lawrence Hall youth social service agency, and has served as chair of the local school council at Lincoln Park High School.

Quinlan served as general counsel to Gov. Rod Blagojevich between 2005 and 2008, after Blagojevich was arrested on corruption charges.

His late father, William Quinlan, was a Cook County judge and Illinois Appellate Court justice, and served as corporation counsel for the City of Chicago under mayors Richard J. Daley, Michael Bilandic, and Jane Byrne. He also served as parliamentarian for the Cook County Board.

At least 13 candidates have lined up to run in the 2027 mayoral race, although that number could go down once nominating petitions are filed and some candidates face formal ballot challenges. Mayor Brandon Johnson announced his reelection bid this past weekend.

The election is set for Feb. 23, 2027.