Attempted robbery ends in shootout on Chicago's North Side

By Elyssa Kaufman, Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An attempted robbery ended in a shootout in the Edgewater neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

Chicago police said a 23-year-old man walking in the 5400 block of North Winthrop around 4:20 a.m. when the attempted robber got out of a sedan and demanded his property at gunpoint. 

Police said that's when the victim, who has a FOID card and concealed carry license, and then the offender exchanged gunfire. The victim was not injured. 

The offender fled in one of two sedans parked nearby. Police said it is unknown at this time if the offender was hit. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 




First published on January 30, 2024 / 6:53 AM CST

