Attempted robbery leads to shootout in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men were injured after an attempted robbery led to a shoot in Garfield Park.

Police said the victim was was walking to his car nera Avers Avenue and Lake Street around 1 a.m. when a man with a gun tried to rob him.

The victim is a concealed carry holder and pulled out his gun. Police said the men exchanged gunfire.

Both men were shot and taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.