Attempted robbery leads to shootout in Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men were injured after an attempted robbery led to a shoot in Garfield Park.
Police said the victim was was walking to his car nera Avers Avenue and Lake Street around 1 a.m. when a man with a gun tried to rob him.
The victim is a concealed carry holder and pulled out his gun. Police said the men exchanged gunfire.
Both men were shot and taken to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.