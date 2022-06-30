Watch CBS News
Attempted robbery leads to shootout in Garfield Park

Attempted robbery leads to shootout in Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men were injured after an attempted robbery led to a shoot in Garfield Park.

Police said the victim was was walking to his car nera Avers Avenue and Lake Street around 1 a.m. when a man with a gun tried to rob him.

The victim is a concealed carry holder and pulled out his gun. Police said the men exchanged gunfire.

Both men were shot and taken to a local hospital. 

No arrests have been made.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 6:59 AM

