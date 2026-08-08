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Woman charged with attempted murder after Evanston crash

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A woman was charged with attempted murder after being accused of hitting a man with her car and pinning him to a fence.

Chicago police said Ivory Buchanan, 41, was charged with felony counts of attempted first degree murder and aggravated batter. 

Police said Buchanan was identified as the person who hit a 61-year-old man with her car in the 6100 block of North Ravenswood Avenue on July 26.

Police said during the incident, the victim was also pinned against a fence.  

Buchanan was arrested in Evanston, Illinois, on August 6. 

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