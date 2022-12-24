Watch CBS News
Suspect engages in shootout with off-duty officer during attempted car theft on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted car theft leads to a shoot-out involving an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's Near West Side Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:05 a.m.

Preliminary information says the officer was outside of the vehicle when a suspect entered the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee the scene.

The suspect then exits the vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Neither was struck, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and the suspect is in custody.

A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

