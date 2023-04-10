Watch CBS News
Attempted burglar shot while breaking into Ravenswood business

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An attempted burglar was shot while trying to break into a business in Ravenswood overnight. 

Police said just before midnight, a 40-year-old man was inside the business, in the 2600 block West Lawrence Avenue, when he heard a noise coming from the back door.

He found an 18-year-old man trying to break into the building.

The 40-year-old fired shot the attempted burglar in the leg.

Police took the 18-year-old into custody. 

