Attempted burglar shot while breaking into Ravenswood business
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An attempted burglar was shot while trying to break into a business in Ravenswood overnight.
Police said just before midnight, a 40-year-old man was inside the business, in the 2600 block West Lawrence Avenue, when he heard a noise coming from the back door.
He found an 18-year-old man trying to break into the building.
The 40-year-old fired shot the attempted burglar in the leg.
Police took the 18-year-old into custody.
