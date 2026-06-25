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Group crashes Jeep into 7-Eleven, steals ATM in Portage Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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An ATM was stolen after a car crashed into a 7-Eleven store in Portage Park early Thursday morning. 

Chicago police said the darked colored Jeep crashed into the business in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road just before 5 a.m.

Police said a group of people got out of the Jeep, entered the store and took an ATM. The group left in another vehicle and left the Jeep at the scene.

No injuries were reported. 

Area detectives are investigating. 

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