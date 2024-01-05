Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital to discuss new, final contract offer with Joliet nurses

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – The Bargaining team with Ascension Saint Joseph in Joliet will meet with the Illinois Nurses Association about a new contract deal on Friday.

The hospital says the deal is its best and final proposal.

Hundreds of nurses went on strike twice last year - the most recent was in November.

In December, nurses rejected what the healthcare system called its "best and final offer" at that time.

They're pushing for better pay and increased staffing. Ascension Saint Joseph is the only hospital located in Joliet.