Watch CBS News
Local News

Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital to discuss new, final contract offer with Joliet nurses

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital, nurses to discuss final contract offer
Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital, nurses to discuss final contract offer 00:27

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – The Bargaining team with Ascension Saint Joseph in Joliet will meet with the Illinois Nurses Association about a new contract deal on Friday.

The hospital says the deal is its best and final proposal.

Hundreds of nurses went on strike twice last year - the most recent was in November.

In December, nurses rejected what the healthcare system called its "best and final offer" at that time.

They're pushing for better pay and increased staffing. Ascension Saint Joseph is the only hospital located in Joliet.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 8:46 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.