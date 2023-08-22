Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph in Joliet on strike
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph in Joliet were on strike Tuesday morning.
Union members said they've yet to reach a deal with hospital leaders. They are demanding better wages and increased staff.
It comes only weeks after dozens of workers at Loretto Hospital went on strike over similar issues.
Ascension Saint Joseph is the only hospital located in Joliet. Other staff has been brought in to handle patients.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.