Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph in Joliet on strike

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph in Joliet were on strike Tuesday morning. 

Union members said they've yet to reach a deal with hospital leaders. They are demanding better wages and increased staff.

It comes only weeks after dozens of workers at Loretto Hospital went on strike over similar issues.

Ascension Saint Joseph is the only hospital located in Joliet. Other staff has been brought in to handle patients.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 11:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

