Art teacher at Northwest Side's Taft High School surprised with Golden Apple Award

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Teachers can make a big impact in a child's life – but they don't always get the recognition they deserve.

That was not the case Monday for one Northwest Side art teacher.

Jennifer Trejo thought she was giving an Advanced Placement exam Monday at William Howard Taft High School, at 6530 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. in the Norwood Park community.

Instead, she was showered with cheers and hugs when she was surprised with the Golden Apple Award. The prestigious award is given for excellence in teaching.

Fighting back tears, Trejo said her main goal is to see her students succeed.

"It means a lot, because we're a neighborhood public school, and I think we do really awesome things," Trejo said.

Trejo is the first of 10 instructors in the state to receive the Golden Apple this year.

She will also get a $5,000 award and a paid sabbatical to study at Northwestern University.