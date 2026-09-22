Art Institute of Chicago to return painting taken from Jewish art collector during World War II

The Art Institute of Chicago is returning a painting that was forcibly taken from a Jewish art collector during World War II.

The museum said new research confirmed that Jean Metzinger's "Woman with a Fan" was part of a forced sale in Amsterdam after the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands.

The museum acquired the painting in 1959. Following a collaborative investigation with Mondex Corporation, the Art Institute determined the painting had belonged to Emanuel Lewenstein, a Jewish collector who died in 1930.

The museum said it will now return the painting to the Lewenstein family heirs.