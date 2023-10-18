Suspect arrested following police chase on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A chase between Illinois State Police and a speeding driver ended with an arrest in the East Chatham neighborhood.
Our nonstop news crew saw police recovering at least one gun from the vehicle the suspect was in near 80th and Ingleside.
The chase may be connected to a carjacking on I-55 near southwest suburban Channahon just after 10 p.m.
