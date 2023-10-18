Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested following police chase on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Police chase ends with arrest in East Chatham
Police chase ends with arrest in East Chatham 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A chase between Illinois State Police and a speeding driver ended with an arrest in the East Chatham neighborhood.

Our nonstop news crew saw police recovering at least one gun from the vehicle the suspect was in near 80th and Ingleside.

The chase may be connected to a carjacking on I-55 near southwest suburban Channahon just after 10 p.m.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 7:05 AM

