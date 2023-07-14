Man killed girlfriend after she removed AirTag he'd secretly placed in her car, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 21-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend at the Mariano's grocery store where she worked in Evergreen Park after confronting her for removing an Apple AirTag tracking device he'd placed in her car without her knowledge, prosecutors said.

A judge ordered that he be held in jail without bail.

Armoni Henry, of the Ashburn neighborhood in Chicago, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Jailene Flowers.

Armoni Henry is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Jailene Flores, at the Mariano's grocery store where she worked in Evergreen Park, Illinois. Evergreen Park Police

Prosecutors said Henry and Flores were dating after they had met in school. They also once worked together at a nursing home.

This past April, Flores filed for an order of protection against Henry, and that order was granted but was never served.

On Monday, according to prosecutors, Flores found an AirTag inside her car and discovered the last four digits of the device's phone number were the same last four digits of Henry's phone number.

Flores removed the AirTag from her car, and on Wednesday, Henry followed her to work and confronted her about removing the device, threatening to hurt her father and brother, prosecutors said.

On Thursday, a new order of protection was filed against Henry, and the same day when Flores went to work, she received 124 text messages from him threatening her over removing the AirTag from her car.

Around 9 a.m., Henry arrived at the Mariano's, where Flores worked, and confronted her. Prosecutors said she took him to a back room for employees only, and moments later, the store manager heard multiple gunshots and saw Henry run away.

The manager chased Henry, who got into his car and drove away. At the time, another coworker in the back room witnessed the shooting, and both that employee and the manager identified Henry as Flores' killer.

Chicago police arrested Henry shortly after 10 a.m., and prosecutors said he had a gun on him at the time, and it was matched to shell casings found at the crime scene.

Prosecutors said Henry has two previous domestic violence cases, including a conviction in Peoria County.