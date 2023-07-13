Evergreen Park shooting: woman killed inside Mariano's grocery store; boyfriend in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed Thursday morning inside Mariano's grocery store in southwest suburban Evergreen Park. Police said her boyfriend later was arrested in Chicago.

Police said officers responded to a report of an active shooter at the Mariano's on 95th Street around 9:15 a.m.

Responding officers found a store employee in the back storage room. The 21-year-old woman had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

Another woman sprained her ankle running out of the store after the shooting.

Evergreen Park Police Chief Michael Saunders said surveillance video from the store doesn't show the shooting itself, but does show the victim walking away from the suspected shooter into the back storage room.

Police in nearby Oak Lawn informed Evergreen Park police of a previous domestic dispute involving the same woman while she worked at an Amazon Fresh store at 95th and Pulaski. Saunders said she left her job there to work at the Mariano's in Evergreen Park.

Saunders said the suspected shooter has been identified as the victim's boyfriend. Chicago police were able to track him to an unspecified location on the North Side using expressway license plate readers and traffic cameras.

In a statement, a Mariano's spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Mariano's Evergreen Park store located in Evergreen Park, Illinois."

"The entire Mariano's family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time and we have initiated counseling services for our associates. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, and the store will remain closed while the police investigation continues."

Evergreen Park police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Evergreen Park police at 708-422-2144.