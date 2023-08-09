Watch CBS News
Thieves rob customers, steal register at Subway restaurant in Brighton Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for the thieves who robbed a Subway restaurant in the Brighton Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

They say three men walked into the restaurant, in the 3900 block of South Archer Avenue, around 12:42 a.m. armed with handguns. 

They took items from eight customers and stole the cash drawer - getting away with $500.

The cashier suffered a cut to his shoulder and was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area One detectives are investigating. 

First published on August 9, 2023 / 6:55 AM

