Chicago man charged with armed robbery inside Loop convenience store last month

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody in connection to an armed robbery that left a store clerk stabbed in the Loop last month.

On Tuesday, police arrested Treyvon Brown, 19, in the 1500 block of South Clark Street.

He is charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.



Brown was identified as one of four suspects who participated in the armed robbery of a 53-year-old man on April 20 inside a convenience store, in the 400 block of South Clark Street.

Police say around 5:20 a.m., the victim was inside when a group of four entered. One of the suspects stabbed the victim several times.

The suspects took an unknown amount of money and merchandise before fleeing eastbound on foot.

The victim suffered lacerations to the wrist and forehead and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

Brown was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.