Man sought in armed robbery at CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery at a CTA station in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect approached the victim at the 69th Street station platform and used a translator app to demand their belongings or they would be shot. He then pulled up his shirt and showed a firearm in his waistband.

The victim handed over their belongings, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police described the suspect as an African American man between 25 and 35 years old. A surveillance photo showed him wearing dreadlocks, a black hoodie, blue ripped jeans, and black and white shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4447. 

