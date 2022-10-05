Watch CBS News
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car when they were approached by three armed suspects who exited a dark-colored Ford sedan.

The suspects took the victim's property before entering the Ford and fleeing in an unknown direction, police say. 

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating. 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 12:25 PM

