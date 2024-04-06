Armed robbers targeted 8 businesses in Chicago's West Loop in under an hour

CHICAGO (CBS) – A group of armed robbers targeted eight West Loop businesses in less than an hour on Thursday morning.

The robbery spree happened between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. An updated alert added an additional robbery to the seven originally reported.

Police said that in each of the incidents, two or three males entered the business while one stood as a lookout and another waited in the getaway car. While inside the business, they displayed handguns, demanded money from the register, and grabbed cigarettes from the shelf.

They would then enter the car and leave the scene.

Incident times and locations:

1500 block of West Madison Street at 5:30 a.m.

0-100 block of North Clinton Street at 5:45 a.m.

500 block of West Grenshaw Street at 5:55 a.m.

900 block of West Washington Boulevard at 5:43 a.m.

200 block of West Jackson Boulevard at 5:49 a.m.

500 block of West Roosevelt Road at 5:59 a.m.

3600 block of North Western Avenue at 6:15 a.m.

The offenders were described as four to five Black males of unknown ages wearing blue medical gloves, dark hooded sweatshirts, and face coverings. One offender was wearing a maroon in color winter coat at the time.

CPD is reminding businesses to be aware of this crime, alert their neighbors, install functional surveillance cameras, and pay special attention to suspicious people or vehicles loitering in the area.

Anyone with information can call the Bureau of Detectives—Area 3 at 312-744-8263, or anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.