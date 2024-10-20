Armed robbers beat victims, steal items on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Sunday issued a warning about robbers with handguns and assault rifles targeting people on the city's Near West Side.

The incidents all happened earlier this month. Police said each time, the robbers came up and demanded money from the victims.

When the victims have refused, the robbers have taken out a handgun and an assault-style weapon, and rifled through victims' pockets—demanding money, jewelry, bus passes, and green card visas.

The robbers would also hit the victims on their heads and faces.

In one incident, the suspects forced a victim into a car and drove them to an ATM, forcing the victim to take out cash.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

12:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the 2100 block of South Wood Street.

12:02 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the 800 block of South Western Avenue.

11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the 1700 block of West Ogden Avenue.

The robbers are all male. One wears a baseball cap and has a tattoo on his face, and wears a bandana, a black jacket, and a red shirt. The second wears a red ball cap, a bandana, a black T-shirt, and dark blue jeans. The third wears a ball cap and a bandana and has a scar on his face.

The handgun involved is kept in a camo fanny pack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263.