Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed robbers target at least 5 people walking and biking across West Town, Logan Square

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

Armed robbers target at least 5 people walking and biking across West Town
Armed robbers target at least 5 people walking and biking across West Town 01:27

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least five armed robberies were reported in less than two hours.

Chicago police said a group of at least three men targeted people either on bikes or walking on sidewalks.

The armed offenders started in Wicker Park around 12:30 a.m., when they took a cell phone and wallet from a 53-year-old man, in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, before getting to at least four other victims

Then a half hour later, police say they robbed a 30-year-old woman riding her bike in West Town.

The suspects driving a silver sedan cut her off and forced her off the street. They then took her cell phone and bag at gunpoint. She was left with a minor injury.

About five minutes later, the same group robbed another person on the sidewalk, leaving him injured and without a cell phone.

The last two robberies took place just before 2 a.m. in Logan Square. The victims were riding bikes and were cut off by the offender's vehicle. 

No arrests have been made.

Chicago police are investigating.

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 5:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.