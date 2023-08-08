Armed robbers target at least 5 people walking and biking across West Town, Logan Square

Armed robbers target at least 5 people walking and biking across West Town

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least five armed robberies were reported in less than two hours.

Chicago police said a group of at least three men targeted people either on bikes or walking on sidewalks.

The armed offenders started in Wicker Park around 12:30 a.m., when they took a cell phone and wallet from a 53-year-old man, in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, before getting to at least four other victims

Then a half hour later, police say they robbed a 30-year-old woman riding her bike in West Town.

The suspects driving a silver sedan cut her off and forced her off the street. They then took her cell phone and bag at gunpoint. She was left with a minor injury.

About five minutes later, the same group robbed another person on the sidewalk, leaving him injured and without a cell phone.

The last two robberies took place just before 2 a.m. in Logan Square. The victims were riding bikes and were cut off by the offender's vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Chicago police are investigating.