CPD issue alert of armed robberies on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side to be on alert after four people were robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

The robberies happened between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the Belmont Cragin and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the victims were walking on their way to work when a gray Kia SUV pulled up and three to four armed men got out and demanded the victim's belongings.

Incident times and locations:

· April 27, 2023, at 5:00 am 4300 block of West Hirsch Street

· April 27, 2023, at 5:15 am 1500 block of North Kedvale Avenue

· April 27, 2023, at 5:30 am 4600 block of West Armitage Avenue

· April 27, 2023, at 5:45 am 1200 block of North Kostner Avenue

Police didn't have a detailed description of the suspects as they were wearing dark clothing, hoodies, and masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-746-7394.