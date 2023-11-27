Watch CBS News
Local News

Armed robber targets man on Chicago's West Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Armed robber targets man on West Side
Armed robber targets man on West Side 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for an armed robber who targeted a in West Town.

Police said the 47-year-old was getting out of his car around 6:30 p.m., in the 1100 block of West Ohio Street, when a man in a white sedan pulled up next to him.

The offender stole the victim's belongings at gunpoint before getting back in the car and driving off. 

The victim was not injured.

Area detectives are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 5:01 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.