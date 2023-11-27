Armed robber targets man on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for an armed robber who targeted a in West Town.

Police said the 47-year-old was getting out of his car around 6:30 p.m., in the 1100 block of West Ohio Street, when a man in a white sedan pulled up next to him.

The offender stole the victim's belongings at gunpoint before getting back in the car and driving off.

The victim was not injured.

Area detectives are investigating.