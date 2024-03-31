Armed robber lures 3 more victims using Facebook Marketplace on Chicago's South Side

Armed man robs more victims in Englewood using Facebook Marketplace

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three more people were robbed in Englewood after a man used Facebook Marketplace to lure them.

Police say a man would use the online selling platform to either sell or buy cell phones.

When the victims arrived to meet up with the man near 63rd and Morgan, he pulled out a black handgun and demanded the victim's money and cell phone.

Three other robberies were previously reported – all in the same location.

Incident days and times:

March 6 at 10:20 p.m.

March 14 at 9:40 p.m.

March 15 at 12:45 p.m.

March 21 at noon.

March 24 at 1:19 p.m.

March 24 at 11:03 p.m.

The robber was described as a Black man between 19 and 25 years old wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 1 at 312-747-8380.