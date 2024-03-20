Armed robber uses Facebook Marketplace to lure victims on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about armed robberies involving Facebook Marketplace.

Police say a man would use the online selling platform to either sell or buy cell phones.

When the victims arrived to meet up with the man near 63rd and Morgan, he pulled out a black handgun and demanded the victim's money and cell phone.

The incidents happened on the following days and times:

March 6 at 10:20 p.m.

March 14 at 9:40 p.m.

March 15 at 12:45 p.m.

The robber was described as a Black man between 19 and 25 years old wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 1 at 312-747-8380.