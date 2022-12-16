Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away.
It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
The suspect fired one round before taking off and running southbound to a waiting black vehicle.
No one was injured, but there was damage to the store's floor and ceiling. A weapon was recovered on the scene and some of the items were found near the store.
Area Five detectives are investigating and, so far, no one is in custody.
