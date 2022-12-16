Watch CBS News
Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away.

It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.  

The suspect fired one round before taking off and running southbound to a waiting black vehicle. 

No one was injured, but there was damage to the store's floor and ceiling. A weapon was recovered on the scene and some of the items were found near the store. 

Area Five detectives are investigating and, so far, no one is in custody.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 12:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

