Arlington Heights police release sketch of man wanted in attack on woman

Police in the northwest Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights have released a sketch of a man accused of attacking and choking a woman this past weekend.

The attack happened around 11:15 p.m. this past Sunday night in the area of Windsor Drive and Jonquil Circle in Lake Arlington, Arlington Heights police said.

Police said the 18-year-old victim flagged down officers, saying she was walking home when a man pulled up on a bicycle and asked her, "What's your name?" police said.

The young woman said the man then grabbed her, pushed her to the ground, and started choking her, police said.

The victim was able to fight off the attacker, police said. She fled, and got the attention of a passing driver, police said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was reunited with her family, police said.

The attacker was last seen heading south on Windsor Drive toward Palatine Road, police said.

The attacker was described by the victim as a Black male about 6 feet tall with an average or muscular build; long, braided hair that was tied at the back when the attack happened; and circular-framed glasses. He was wearing black clothing, the woman told police.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Wedensday.

Arlington Heights Police

Police have also released a surveillance image of a man matching the victim's description on the bicycle, heading south on Buffalo Grove Road from Dundee Road near Lake Arlington.

Arlington Heights Police

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact 911 or call Arlington Heights police at 847-368-5300.