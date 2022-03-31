Are Mayor Lightfoot's gas card giveaway, Willie Wilson's direct gas giveaways really political moves?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of $7.5 million in prepaid gas cards are headed for the pockets Chicago's neediest drivers.

Sounds familiar?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's announcement comes just one week after businessman Willie Wilson gave away $1 million in free gas - his second giveaway this month.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, many are pointing out the fact that both Lightfoot and Wilson may be eyeing the same job.

Wilson – who has made unsuccessful bids for mayor before – has not declared he will be running for mayor in 2023. Mayor Lightfoot has not officially declared she is running for reelection either. But they are both at least considering it.

So we must ask, - are these gas and gas card giveaways a political tactic, and will it work?

Under the $12.5 million "Chicago Moves" program Mayor Lightfoot announced Thursday morning, up to 50,000 prepaid $150 gas cards that can be used at any filling station will be given out through a lottery system, starting in May; with 10,000 cards distributed each month for the next five months.

Lightfoot said the gas cards will be issued on "a rolling basis" rather than sending out all 50,000 gas cards all at once, so that some cards will go out this summer, when city officials expect gas prices will remain high, but applicants will only be able to get one card per household.

The cards will be good for one year, and can only be used for gas at stations in city limits.

The program comes as the gas prices in Chicago have climbed to an average of $4.84 for a gallon of regular gas, up from $3.33 per gallon one year ago. Lightfoot said the average American is now spending $70 to fill up their tank.

"I know from talking to many residents that they are feeling the strain. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it; and many are unable to fill their tank as much as they normally would, because their dollars just don't stretch that far," Lightfoot said.

Applications for the gas card lottery will open on April 27, pending City Council approval of the mayor's plan. To be eligible for a gas card, applicants must be at least 18 years old, be residents of Chicago, have a valid Chicago city sticker with their current mailing address, and have a household income at or below 140% of the area median income for Chicago. For a chart of the city's area median income, click here.

The mayor said a gas card giveaway does not have the same drawbacks as a direct gas giveaway involving gas stations.

"You don't have to get up at 4 o'clock in the morning," Mayor Lightfoot said. "You won't have to sit in a long line."

Lightfoot was making a nod to scenes like those witnessed at some gas stations involved with Wilson's gas giveaways.

"You've got to get in line early," Wilson told CBS 2's Tara Molina recently. "I knew it was going to be like this, because people are hurting."

Wilson gave away $200,000 in gas at Chicago pumps earlier in the month, followed by another $1 million last week at participating gas stations in Chicago and the suburbs.

"When you're thinking about the game plan, they are remarkably the same," said Kimberley Egonmwan, an attorney and a host and political commentator at WVON's afternoon drive show.

Egonmwan said this is one signal that election season is in full swing. She notes the timing of the announcement.

"If they're giving out $7.5 million, that sounds like something they could have done quite a bit ago before Willie Wilson," she said.

Egonmwan also notes that Lightfoot's giveaway is more restrictive in terms of eligibility. But Egonmwan agrees the need is there.

Hickey: "Do you think this is a smart move by Mayor Lightfoot and her administration?"

Egonmwan: "Helping your constituency is always smart. Whether that translates into votes or not, that's a gamble on both of their parts. I don't know if that's going to translate to you giving me something for free and now I'm going to vote for you. I don't know how that translates."

You can't sign up for the city-issued cards just yet. Applications for Chicago Moves will open on April 27, 2022.

We were told Thursday that more information will be made available pending City Council approval.