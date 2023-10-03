CTA bus supervisor wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA bus supervisor was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Police said the 55-year-old man and others were standing outside a CTA bus near 47th and Archer around 1:50 p.m., when a passenger in another vehicle began shooting in their direction. The man was shot in the right thigh, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A witness who has a concealed carry license returned fire at the shooter, according to police.

Amalgamated Transit Union 241 President Keith Hill confirmed the victim is a CTA bus supervisor.

Hill said the victim was standing outside a CTA bus at the time of the shooting. A responding police officer was able to put a tourniquet on the man's leg before he was taken to the hospital, according to Hill.

But the union leader also raised the red flag on the shooting, calling it an example of how out of control violence is in Chicago, and how unsafe it is for workers like this just to stand on the street while doing their jobs. Hill said something has to be done about violent crime in Chicago.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon. Area 1 detectives were investigating.