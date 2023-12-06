Arab-American attorney's job offer rescinded; 'I was targeted for my background'

An Arab-American attorney is speaking out after she said she was fired the day before she was set to start a new job at the Chicago law firm Foley and Lardner.

Jinan Chehade said the reason was to support Palestinian rights.

"Members of the firm who advocate for Israeli violence and who have expressed support for Israel were not interrogated. They were not called into a meeting and they were not fired," Chehade said. "I was targeted for my background, make no mistake. Speaking out for Palestine is not just a political opinion but is deeply embedded within my identity as someone who has family in the region."

A spokesperson from the law firm said Foley and Lardner rescinded the job offer and that Chehade "made public statements about the horrendous attacks by Hamas on October 7th that were inconsistent with our core values."

Chehade said she was simply advocating for Palestinian rights.

Dec. 6, 11 am Press Conference regarding the racist firing of Jinan Chehade Posted by CAIR-Chicago on Wednesday, December 6, 2023