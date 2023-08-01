Aqua Illinois offers action plan after water main break causes crisis in Hawthorn Woods

HAWTHORN WOODS, Ill. (CBS) -- Aqua Illinois is outlining a strategy to prevent future problems with the water in northwest suburban Hawthorn Woods.

During a community meeting Monday night, representatives from the utility offered an apology and an action plan.

Earlier this month, a water main break forced hundreds of residents to rely on bottled water for several days.

Aqua Illinois promised improved communication in the future – as well as new monitors to detect leaks earlier.

The company is also accelerating the timeline for upgrades to system capacity.

Residents should also see $100 gift cards in their mailboxes sometime this week.