Apple Store in west Chicago suburb targeted in crash-and-grab burglary

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) --Police in Naperville late Monday were investigating a smash-and-grab burglary – targeting an Apple Store.

Naperville police said just before 6 a.m., thieves crashed into the Apple store at 120 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville.

The suspects took an undisclosed number of electronic devices, and fled in a different vehicle.

Investigators said the vehicle driven into the store - a beige Hyundai Elantra – was believed to have been stolen out of Lisle.

The getaway vehicle was described only as a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

Crash-and-grab, or ram-and-raid, burglaries have been a growing problem in the Chicago area lately. In one week late last month, there were five such burglaries in Chicago – from the South Loop to the Magnificent Mile, River North, and West Town.

The Urban Jungle vintage sneaker shop in Wicker Park was targeted in crash-and-grab burglaries twice in one month.

A clothing store in West Garfield Park was also targeted last week.