2 people in custody after 'crash-and-grab' burglary on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another crash-and-grab burglary was reported, this time in Garfield Park.

Chicago police said the offenders used a pick-up truck to ram into the front of a clothing store near Madison Street and Pulaski Road.

Police arrested two people who were found inside the store.

This is a developing story.