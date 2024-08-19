3 people, including 2 firefighters, injured in apartment building fire on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two firefighters and a third person were injured in a fire in the South Shore neighborhood Monday evening.

The fire broke out in a three-story, multi-unit apartment building in the 1400 block of East 69th Place, at the intersection with Dante Avenue.

A mayday was called for a missing firefighter as crews battled the blaze, but all firefighters were ultimately accounted for.

One civilian was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center from the scene with an unspecified injury, while two firefighters were also transported to hospitals with minor injuries.

The firefighters' injuries were not related to the mayday, the CFD said.

Chicago Fire Department

A photo supplied by the Fire Department showed smoke and fire damage in center of the building, and on the first-floor unit on the east side of the front of the building. The windows were broken out in the second- and third-floor units.

Chicago Fire Department

The fire was under control by around 6:45 p.m.