Another dry day before storms in Chicago on Thursday

Another dry day before storms in Chicago on Thursday

Another dry day before storms in Chicago on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another warm day is ahead before storms return to the area.

Wednesday's highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Rain returns Thursday morning, with storms moving in late in the day.

Showers and storms will linger into Friday. Rain totals through Friday will likely top over an inch.

A mostly dry for the weekend, showers are possible on Saturday.