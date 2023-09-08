Multiple robberies reported overnight in Wicker Park, Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating another string of robberies that happened overnight. This time, they were reported in Wicker Park and Garfield Park neighborhoods.

In three of the incidents, victims were approached by two to four offenders with guns who robbed them before taking off on foot or by car.

A few hours earlier, two businesses were robbed, one in Lincoln Square just steps from two other robberies reported less than 24 hours later.

Incident times and locations:

700 block of West Randolph Street at 8:36 p.m.

3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 9:41 p.m.

2900 block of West Madison Street at 12:25 a.m.

1300 block of North Wood Street at 12:35 a.m.

1800 block of West North Avenue at 12:01 a.m.

No injuries were reported in each of the incidents.

No arrests have been made.