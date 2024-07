Another round of storms expected Wednesday

Another round of storms expected Wednesday

Another round of storms expected Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another chance for showers and storms is ahead in Chicago.

Wednesday's highs will be in the upper 70s with humidity. Scattered showers are expected to end by Wednesday night.

A sunny and pleasant day is ahead Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.

Heats builds with highs reaching the 90s by Sunday.

Hot and humid weather continues for much of next week.