Andrean High School prepares for first day of school months after EF-2 tornado hit Merrillville, Indiana

Nearly two months ago, an EF-2 tornado ravaged Merrillville, destroying homes, businesses and also damaging Andrean High School.

Since then, the school has been working hard in preparation for students' return, with the first week of school kicking off this week.

Students will head back to Andrean High School on Thursday, Aug. 13, but on Monday, staff and teachers were getting their classrooms ready after the tornado destroyed the high school and the surrounding community.

"I think anyone that experienced it on June 11, June 12 and to see it today are shocked," said Principal Jaycob Knazur.

Shocked by the dramatic difference of how plumbers, electricians, other construction workers and the community are stepping up to bring the school back to life in a matter of two months.

"Andrean after that storm really faced cataclysmic damage. I mean the roof, the ceilings, the floors, every classroom, windows—you name it. It was pretty much destroyed," Knazur said.

A destructive tornado tore through Merrillville, Indiana, on June 11, causing severe damage across the area. Video provided by the school shows hallways covered in debris, classrooms with boarded-up windows, and an outdoor prayer grotto with candles, which the school says wasn't destroyed when the tornado ripped through the town. Since then, the roof has been replaced.

Damage left by June's EF-2 tornado at Andrean High School. Andrean High School

Classroom windows at Andrean High School were left boarded up following the Ef-2 tornado back in June. Andrean High School

Knazur says they're now working on last-minute preparations.

"Tomorrow we'll have our teacher development. Wednesday we'll welcome our freshmen and then Thursday is everybody. We're ready to go," he said.

Ready to go thanks in part to members of the school community, including students and parents, who put on hard hats to help bring in new desks and other supplies. Knazur says they're also code compliant.

"Andrean's in a really safe spot. The fire marshal's been here. The building inspector's been here. We're in a very safe space to ready to have our kids," he said.

Knazur is not just the school's principal, but also a U.S. history teacher there.

"I think it's really important to uh ... as an administrator to still be connected to the students and still connected to the faculty as much as you can. So for one hour a day, I get to say, 'I got to go, it's time to teach," he said.

It's something he's looking forward to in a couple of days.

"We're ready for students. I'm ready," he said.

While the high school isn't completely done, the principal says he expects the school to look completely different by the end of the school year.